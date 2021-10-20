The hard work the St. Croix Central boys soccer team is putting in in year two is working.
The Panthers closed out its regular season with another win, this time defeating Barron 4-1 Oct. 12.
“I’m very proud of how the boys played this game,” explained SCC coach Pat Flandrick. “All of the hard work they have done over the season paid off in this match.
“They worked together with a combination of great shots on the net, and great defense in the back field.”
SCC finishes its regular season 3-9-1. They earned the No. 7 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and travel to No. 2 seed Spooner/Shell Lake 7 p.m., Thursday.
