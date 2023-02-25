The St. Croix Central girls basketball team earned its second conference win of the season and its first since the first game by defeating Ellsworth 63-39 Feb. 16.
It was the regular season finale and the last home game for Central, so its three seniors (Alayna Hackbarth, Maddy Dull and Delaney Lloyd) were honored. Each one contributed to the win.
Hackbarth tied her season high in points with 18 thanks to hitting three three-pointers. She also pulled down three rebounds and two assists.
Dull had a perfect night shooting – 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. Lloyd added eight points.
Elsah Rubis also reached double figures with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Morgan Barker pulled down a team high nine rebounds while Sophie Hook had five assists and three steals.
Central shot 20-for-41 from the field (48.7 percent) overall compared to Ellsworth’s 20.9. SCC also had 11 more assists and four blocked shots than Ellsworth.
Molly Janke who had 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the team’s first outing, had 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals the second time.
Kayla Kressin chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.
SCC finished 2-12 in the conference and 8-16 overall. The eight wins are the most the Panthers have had since the 2017-18 season, when they were the conference champions.
Hackbarth ended the regular season as the team’s leading scorer just under eight points per game. Rubis was the team’s leading rebounder at 9.9 per game. Hook recorded nearly three assists per game to lead the team.
B-W 57, SCC 29
The Blackhawks outscored Central by 20 in the second half to cruise to the Feb. 14 win as the Panthers were held to less than 30 points for the third time this season.
Dull led the Panthers with 11 points. Rubis was next with five points and 11 rebounds. Hook dished out three assists.
Central shot 23.2 percent from the field overall while B-W finished at nearly 48 percent.
The Blackhawks outrebounded SCC by nine and had seven fewer turnovers.
Maggie Jensen had a game-high 22 points for B-W along with seven rebounds. Haley Jordt finished with 15 points, four rebounds and six assists. Marin Nygaard posted seven points and seven rebounds.
