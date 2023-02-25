The St. Croix Central girls basketball team earned its second conference win of the season and its first since the first game by defeating Ellsworth 63-39 Feb. 16. 

It was the regular season finale and the last home game for Central, so its three seniors (Alayna Hackbarth, Maddy Dull and Delaney Lloyd) were honored. Each one contributed to the win. 

