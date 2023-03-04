SCC rolls to season finale win over Ellsworth

The St. Croix Central boys basketball team scored a season high 84 points in routing Ellsworth 84-55 Feb. 20 in the season finale.
The Panthers had six players finish in double figures.
“I thought we played very well in this game,” SCC coach Matt Bailey said. “Our defense played great to start the game and we got some things going early in transition which helped us build up a lead and settle in.”
Kaden Fry led the way with 19 rebounds, six rebounds and four assists. Fifteen of those 19 points came from three-point range. Fry ended the regular season scoring double figures in seven of the last nine games.
Mason Sullivan recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Sullivan also reached double figures in eight of the last nine games.
Simon Herink and Jeff Pettit contributed 12 points each. Both finished with seven rebounds and three assists.
Nolan Merth and Brody Peissig finished with 11 points each. Merth had a team-high five assists. Peissing reached double figures for the second time this year.
Central shot 52.3 percent from the field overall. They finished with 23 assists on 33 field goals. The Panthers also had nine more steals than Ellsworth.
“I thought our guys shared the ball very well and mae the right reads and decisions with the ball,” Bailey continued.
George Rohl led Ellsworth with 18 points as Lance Gipford finished with 17. Jurell Gooden posted nine points.
Ellsworth shot 36.3 percent from the field overall.
SCC ended its regular season 9-5 in the conference and 13-10 overall.
“It was Senior Night, so I was extremely pleased to see all three seniors (Fry, Herink and Pettit) have a nice game,” Bailey concluded.
Sullivan finished the season as the team’s leading scorer (13.4), followed by Fry’s 10.1. Merth scored over eight points per game. Sullivan was also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.9 and assists at 3.3.
