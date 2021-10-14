The St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville volleyball teams already played once this month.
With the release of the playoff pairings Wednesday, if the two teams keep winning, a rematch could be in the works.
The Panthers earned the No. 1 seed in a Division 2 sectional and earned a first-round bye. They will play the winner of No. 8 Prescott/No. 9 Elk Mound 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 at St. Croix Central.
If Central wins, they'll host the winer of No. 4 Bloomer/No. 13 Northwestern or No. 5 Osceola/No. 12 Ellsworth in the regional final Saturday, Oct. 23. Bloomer ended Central's season last year in the regional final.
In the lower half of the bracket, Baldwin-Woodville earned the No. 2 seed and faces No. 15 seed Spooner in the first round 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19.
If Baldwin-Woodville wins, they would face the winner of No. 7 Ashland/No. 10 Rice Lake in the second round.
B-W could face No. 3 Somerset/No. 14 Hayward or No. 6 Barron/No. 11 Amery in the regional final.
If Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central win their regional finals, the rematch would be Thursday, Oct. 28 in the sectional semifinals.
The sectional final is 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 in Altoona. The WIAA State Volleyball Tournament is Nov. 4-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
