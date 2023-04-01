SCC had 10 wrestlers named all-conference

The quartet of Teague Holzer, Noah Nusbaum, Owen Wasley and Parker Shackleton represented St. Croix Central at last month’s State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
The foursome picked up another honor as they were named to the Middle Border Conference first team.
To earn first team status, wrestlers either had to qualify for state or go undefeated in conference duals.
Shackleton, a senior, was named at 220 pounds. Holzer (126), Nusbaum (152) and Wasley (160) were juniors
Conference champion Amery had the most wrestlers on the first team with six. Baldwin-Woodville, who advanced to team state, had five.
Six more Panthers were named to the second team and honorable mention. Sophomore Maverick Kostrzak (138) was second team, while seniors Jacob Berends (220), Nate Stark (182), sophomores Will Schmitt (132), Garrett DeLong (106) and freshman Brock Swenson (145) earned honorable mention status.
SCC had the most selections between the three teams with 10, followed by Ellsworth’s nine. B-W had eight.
Out of the 42 selections, 16 were seniors and 11 were juniors.
Amery’s Koy Hopke was voted wrestler of the year. The junior concluded his season at 220 pounds with his third straight state title.
In addition, SCC’s Emma Ocegueda-Weiss was voted first team all-conference at 152 pounds.
