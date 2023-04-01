SCC had 10 wrestlers named all-conference

From left to right: Jacob Berends, Owen Wasley, Noah Nusbaum, Maverick Kostrzak, Teague Holzer, Garrett DeLong and Emma Ocegueda-Weiss. Missing is Parker Shackleton, Brock Swenson and Will Schmitt. 

Wasley is a state runner-up, while Shackleton took fifth place. 

The quartet of Teague Holzer, Noah Nusbaum, Owen Wasley and Parker Shackleton represented St. Croix Central at last month’s State Individual Wrestling Tournament. 

The foursome picked up another honor as they were named to the Middle Border Conference first team. 

