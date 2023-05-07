SCC girls soccer ties with Altoona/Fall Creek By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com May 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central girls soccer team earned a 0-0 tie against Altoona/Fall Creek April 24.The Panthers also fell 7-1 to Baldwin-Woodville four days later with Samantha Knoebel scoring its lone goal. SCC is now 1-3-1 in the conference and overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Internet for all Wisconsin Listening Tour to kick off in Menomonie SCC girls soccer ties with Altoona/Fall Creek Throws highlight Central boys at B-W Invitational Central baseball suffers first loss SCC softball now over .500 Mueller wins medalist honors at Bloomer Invite Theitje names new Phipps Center Executive Director Burnett Dairy earns awards for flavored string cheese at the United States Championship Cheese contest Most Popular St. Croix County deputy shot and killed Saturday night Guilty: Former District Attorney Daniel Steffen faces more than 10 years in prison Abuse charges dismissed against Roberts man Federal Foam Technologies acquires new property in New Richmond St. Croix County Fair seeks open class exhibitors Upcoming Events May 9 Blood Drive Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 9, 2023 CDT May 11 Library Closed - Baldwin Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 11, 2023 CDT May 13 Mothers and Mothers at Heart Gentle Yoga Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Celebrate Migration at the School Forest Sat, May 13, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
