The St. Croix Central girls soccer team earned its first ever win thanks to a 2-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek April 25.
No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
The Panthers also fell 1-0 to Amery April 29.
Central is now 1-3 in the conference and overall.
