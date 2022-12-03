The St. Croix Central girls basketball team started its season with a win Nov. 22.
Considering the opponent was Osceola, a Middle Border Conference school, and the Panthers haven’t had a conference win since the 2019-20 season, this win is extra sweeter.
SCC pulled away in the second half to earn the 53-44 victory against a team who beat Central by a combined 40 points in their two matchups last season.
Three Panthers were in double figures. Freshman Sophie Hook, playing in her first varsity game, scored 13 points. She also added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Alayna Hackbarth tossed in 13 as well along with four rebounds.
Elsah Rubis contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lucy Mansell finished with eight points and four rebounds while Morgan Barker tossed in six points and six rebounds.
Hattie Fox led Osceola with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Maddie Newton chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. Ava Ulrich recorded eight points. Gabbie Neumann finished with five rebounds and three assists. The Chieftains committed 26 turnovers.
SCC shot 19-for-55 from the field (34.5 percent), but over 44 percent from three-point range. The Panthers did struggle from the free throw line, shooting 11-for-20.
