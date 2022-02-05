The St. Croix Central girls basketball team won its third game of the season, a 62-45 win over Spooner Jan. 29 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge in Spooner.
No individual stats were available before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Central is now 3-14 on the season.
On Jan. 25, the Panthers fell 56-50 to Ellsworth after taking a 33-32 halftime lead.
Molly Janke led Ellsworth with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She added six assists and four steals. Aubrey Wittenberg and Ava Brookshaw finished with nine points each while Kayla Kressin tallied eight.
