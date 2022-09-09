Another Middle Border Conference meet, another third-place finish for the St. Croix Central girls golf team.
The Panthers shot a 202 at the MBC meet Aug. 30 at Pheasant Hills, which was Baldwin-Woodville’s turn to host. Prescott won the meet with a 166, followed by Altoona’s 182.
“I think a lot of our girls had high expectations being at our home course and were a little disappointed in the overall scores, but I came away with a lot of positives from the meet today,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. “We took third place as a team again for the third straight conference meet and we had two girls shoot in the 40s.
“Another positive is the depth of our team. So far in our three conference matches we’ve kept a different four scores each time.”
Addison Kofal and Emery Sanders led the Panthers as they both shot a 49. Claire Pommier and Breanna Popenhagen each shot a 52.
“In fact, today all six of our girls finished with seven shots of each other,” Kimberly concluded. “It’s such a luxury to have that kind of depth so teammates can pick each other up on different days. We’re really close to putting it all together and we just need to continue to focus on all the positive aspects we have going on.”
Prescott went 1-2-3 in individual scores with Jeanne Rohl (40), Ava Salay (41) and Maddie Reiter (42).
Mother Nature played a factor in the latest conference meet Aug. 29 at Amery.
“Amery is definitely a tough course and add to the fact there was standing water all over the place from the five inches of rain they got over the weekend, let’s say the scores across the board were up from our previous conference event,” Kimberly said.
Prescott took the team title with a 165. Altoona took second with a 189. SCC placed third at 209.
Izzy Sabelko and Claire Pommier each shot a 51 for Central. Brenna Popenhagen carded a 53. Addison Kofal and Emery Sanders also posted a 54 each.
“We had five of our six golfers earn conference points this meet,” Kimberly said, highlighting the positives. Both Izzy and Claire had great attitudes throughout their entire rounds and didn’t let the adverse conditions get the best of them. The key for both was consistency as they only had one hole above a double bogey between the two of them.
“Brenna has been quietly putting together a very nice season. I’m really happy to see how big of an improvement she’s made from last season.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay and Rhi Stutz tied for medalist honors with a 38 each. Somerset’s Ava Pesha carded a 41.
