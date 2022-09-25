It was a meet of season bests for the St. Croix Central girls golf team.
The Panthers shot a season-low score of 190 at Krooked Kreek in the latest Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 15.
“We also had four girls shooting in the 40s for the first time this year,” added SCC coach Logan Kimberly. “After feeling a little down from the round at Clifton Highlands (which we still took third at), this is exactly the bounce-back meet we needed.”
Prescott won the meet with a 161, followed by Altoona’s 184. SCC took third.
Addison Kofal led the way for Central with a 45.
“I couldn’t be happier for her,” Kimberly continued. “She is wise beyond her years as a freshman and has an unlimited ceiling of potential in her future. She’s still learning how to play the game and figuring out how to navigate courses, but she’s going to be a fabulous golfer to have around for three more years.”
Emery Sanders and Claire Pommier were next, as both shot a 48.
“This is Claire’s first sub-50 round of the year, which is something she’s been really working towards and Emery’s round was seven strokes lower than her previous round.”
Izzy Sabelko rounded out the Panther scoring with a 49, seven strokes lower than her previous round.
“I’m so happy to see our girls’ hard work in practice really start to pay off in meets,” Kimberly concluded.
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 35, followed by teammate Rhi Stutz at36.
Somerset’s Ava Pesha took third at 38.
MBC Meet (at Clifton Highlands)
Clifton Highlands has been one of the toughest courses in the Middle Border Conference and the Sept. 12 meet was the latest example.
“The course played true to form today,” Kimberly said. “I don’t think there’s a defining characteristic besides the greens being very tricky to read and putt.
“There were no scores below 40, and only 13 girls to shoot a sub-50 score.”
Prescott won the meet with a 174. Regis took second at 188. SCC was third at 211. Osceola, Ellsworth, and Somerset tied for fourth at 220.
“Our girls again had a really nice outing despite the difficult course and secured our fifth straight third place conference finish,” Kimberly continued.
Claire Pommier led the Panthers with a 51. Addison Kofal was next with a 52. Lucy Mansell carded a 53. Emery Sanders rounded out the Central scoring with a 55.
“I’m really proud of the leadership role Claire’s taken on being our only senior,” Kimberly said. “She really has been trying to push herself to get better and take on more challenges throughout the season.”
After Sanders’ 55, Izzy Sabelko carded a 56 and Breanna Popenhagen finished with a 57.
“All six girls were within six strokes of each other which again is a testament to our depth and consistency across the board,” Kimberly concluded.
Salay was medalist with a 40, defeating Pesha by a shot. Stutz took third at 42.
