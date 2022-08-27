The unknown was certainly there for the St. Croix Central girls golf for its first meet of the 2022 season.
The question being how would they fare after losing its entire lineup who finished second in the state the previous year?
For the first meet, the answer was just fine. The Panthers won the Somerset Invitational August 16 with a 444. Ellsworth was second with a 458 and Somerset took third with a 468.
“Well, this was certainly a pleasant surprise to win our first invite of the year,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly. We knew we had some returning talent on the team, but not a lot of varsity experience.”
Sophomore Emery Sanders led the Panthers with a 105.
“She was the most consistent player all day by having nothing higher than a 7 on her scorecard, with the exception of one hole,” Kimberly said. “She’s really come a long way in such a short time as only a sophomore.”
Breanna Popenhagen was next with a 110, followed by Lucy Mansell’s 112 and Izzy Sabelko’s 117.
“The biggest splash of the day came when freshman Addison Kofal playing on our junior varsity squad shot the lowest score of all Central players with a 103 and helped our junior varsity squad shoot a 473,” Kimberly continued. “As a freshman, she has clearly earned her way into a varsity position, and there’s no telling what her ceiling could be as a senior if she continues to work hard at this sport.
“I think the best thing about today is that all the girls felt like they could have played a lot better than they did. As I told many of them throughout the round, we hit a ton of great shot; we just had trouble stringing those shots together and finishing holes to create great scores.”
Somerset’s Ava Pesha earned medalist honors with an 83. Grantsburg’s Lucy Dahlberg took second with a 104. Sanders was third.
Central took part in the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational the following day and tied for fifth in the 10-team meet with a 430.
Kofal continued her hot start as she shot a 98. Sabelko and Claire Pommier each posted a 110, while Mansell shot a 112.
Prescott cruised to the team title with a 327. The Cardinal junior varsity team was second with a 385. Colfax/Elk Mound took third with a 414.
Prescott’s Ava Salay rolled to medalist honors with a 66. Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug took second with a 73, while Pesha shot an 81 to take third.
St. Croix Central took part in the Middle Border vs. Big Rivers dual Aug. 19 at Clifton Hollow.
“This invite was a unique day where all MBC players teamed up to take on BRC players based on how you finished, you get a certain number of points for your team,” Kimberly said. “Out of a total of 200 points given out, it came down to only three points where the BRC ended up winning.”
Kofal led the Panthers again with a 96.
“She’s showing a ton of poise early on a freshman and has an unlimited potential in the future,” Kimberly concluded.
Sanders and Pommier each shot a 104, while Sabelko carded a 106.
“Pommier and Sabelko both showed some really nice mental toughness during their rounds as well,” Kimberly said.
The four scores would have given SCC a 410-team score, which was its best score of the season.
