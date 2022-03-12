The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is proud to announce the recipients of the 11th annual “Team Academic All-State” award, established to recognize high school golf teams with the highest ‘team’ grade point averages (‘team’ is defined as the five golfers on the roster for the girls’ fall 2021 WIAA regional tournament). The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each division (1 & 2) are being recognized with gold, silver, and bronze medals for each student-athlete, and their schools will receive a certificate to note this accomplishment. Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA will receive a certificate acknowledging honorable mention status.
St. Croix Central High School achieved Bronze in Division D2. Members of the team include: Sally Vangsness, Sydney Burgess, Sarah McHenry, Gil Holme and Janessa Olson
