The St. Croix Central High School will need to make more room in its trophy case as the girls golf team finished second at the WIAA Division 2 State Meet last week in Madison.
“We wanted to come home with some hardware and we took second down at state, but boy it wasn’t easy,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly.
The Panthers finished the two-day event with a 720, edging the Prairie School by three shots. Prescott repeated as state champion with a 671.
This was the third straight year Central had competed in the state meet. Last year, it placed fourth and in 2019, they were third.
Day one
Central finished day one with a 348, which was 47 shots better than its best day two years ago at the same course.
“Amid steady rainfall and a two-hour weather delay in the middle of our round, we were focused and ready to go,” Kimberly stated. “We played unbelievable and really blew our expectations out of the water.”
Sally Vangsness shot a 78, which tied with Prescott’s Ava Salay for low round of the day.
Sydney Burgess finished with an 87, Gil Holme carded an 89 and Sarah McHenry posted a 94.
Prescott led after day one with a 338. The Prairie School was third at 367.
Day two
While it didn’t rain for the second day, Monday’s damage left an effect.
“The course was still very saturated with water on most fairways,” Kimberly said. “Regardless, we just didn’t have the same mojo as we did the previous day.”
The chance to upset Prescott was eliminated early. The day then turned into a race for second as the 19-shot lead at the start of the day was shrinking.
“As I told our girls though, those who play a lot of golf know that you don’t always have you’re A-game going, so you just have to grind out rounds sometimes and fight for every stroke,” Kimberly said. “That’s exactly what we did, we gutted it out and found a way to hold onto second place even when we didn’t play our best.”
Vangsness shot an 88 on the second day, finishing with a 166 total. She finished fourth individually.
Burgess carded a 90, posting a 177 over the two-day total. She was in a tie for 13th. Holme registered a 94, scoring a 183.
Janessa Olson finished with a 100, the only Panther to have a better second round.
“It may have ultimately kept us afloat and allowed us to keep what little cushion we had until the very end,” Kimberly said. “She showed some major mental toughness on her round and shot one of her best nine-hole scores (46) on the last nine holes of her high school career. This just goes to show how important having a deeply talented team is.”
The 2022 Panthers varsity lineup will look completely different as all five golfers who competed at state – Vangsness, Burgess, McHenry, Holme and Olson – graduate.
“I’m so proud of these girls and all they’ve accomplished throughout their careers!” Kimberly said. “They are great leaders, role models, and just genuinely fantastic people to be around. They’ve set a high bar for the other girls in our program, and I’ve been honored to coach them for the past four years.”
