The St. Croix Central girls basketball team defeated Spring Valley 48-21 Dec. 3 to earn its second win of the season.
The Panthers clinched the game in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 26-10.
Elsah Rubis had a game-high 13 points along with eight rebounds. Morgan Barker chipped in with 12 points and four rebounds.
Alayna Hackbarth, Alaina Quarne and Maddy Dull scored five points each. Hackbarth added five rebounds, while Dull contributed four rebounds and three steals. Sophie Hook dished out four assists.
Central finished 22-for-62 (35.4 percent) from the field. SCC had six more rebounds than Spring Valley along with 12 fewer turnovers. Central rolled to the victory despite going 2-for-14 from the free throw line.
Both teams struggled from three-point range, shooting a combined 2-for-27. Mara Ducklow finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for Spring Valley.
Prescott 59, SCC 27
Prescott was 8-for-17 (47 percent) from three-point range, while SCC shot 3-for-18 (16 percent) as the Cardinals got out to a fast start and cruised to the Dec. 1 victory.
Reigning conference player of the year Katrina Budworth led the Cardinals with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Isabel Matzek was 4-for-5 from three-point range to finish with 14 points. Violet Otto chipped in with 10 points. Lila Posthuma recorded seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
Prescott finished 49 percent from the field overall. The Cardinals added 17 steals along with 13 assists.
Delaney Lloyd tossed in eight points to lead Central. Morgan Barker and Elsah Rubis finished with six points each. Rubis pulled down nine rebounds, while Chloe Peterson added six. Lucy Mansell dished out four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.