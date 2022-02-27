The St. Croix Central girls basketball team defeated Spring Valley 49-31 Feb. 14 to earn its fourth win of the season.
Lucy Mansell and Elsah Rubis led the way with nine points each. Alayna Hackbarth scored seven points.
Mara Ducklow and Halle Thomas scored 12 points each for Spring Valley. Thomas pulled down 10 rebounds. Ducklow had five rebounds and four steals. Charlie Vanasse finished with eight rebounds.
Central outscored Spring Valley by nine points in each half.
B-W 55, Central 34
Baldwin-Woodville defeated Central 55-34 Feb. 17 in the regular season finale for both teams.
Haley Jordt led the Blackhawks with 10 points, while Brooke Klatt added eight points. Kate Groskreutz, Anna Jordt and Maddy Jensen posted seven points each.
Elsah Rubis led Central with 10 points and five rebounds. Ellie Smith posted nine points and eight rebounds. Katie Gostovich finished with five points. Lucy Mansell dished out six assists.
SCC finished the regular season 0-14 in the conference and 4-20 overall.
