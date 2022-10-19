The St. Croix Central girls cross country team finished third at the Middle Border Conference cross country meet Oct. 13 in Somerset.
With two runners in the top three, Osceola edged Amery to take the team title, 40-46. Central placed third with 72.
Kaitlyn Carlson was the top Panther runner, earning sixth at 20 minutes, 32.3 seconds. Addy Swanson took eighth at 20:43.2. Abby Lamers finished 11th(20:49). Ellie Smith recorded a 21stplace finish (22:05.1) as Emmie Collins rounded out the Central scoring with a 26thplace finish (22:11.2).
Carlson earned all-conference status, while Swanson and Lamers took home second team all-conference status.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19:15.1, defeating Altoona’s Greta Peters by nearly 30 seconds. Osceola’s Merri Johnson took third at 20:15.5.
Meanwhile, the boys took fourth with 104 points. Osceola had three runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 45 points. Prescott placed second with 67. Altoona registered a third-place finish with 72.
Chayton Gottfredsen led a quartet of Panthers who placed within 13 seconds of each other. Gottfredsen was 17th(18:08.9), followed by Adam Madlung’s 18th(18:15.8). Braiden Rasmussen took 20th(18:21), while Maverick Kostrzak ran to a 21stplace finish (18:21.7). Brian Woehrle finished 28th(19:08.1).
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the individual champion at 16:27.2. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took second at 17:00.2 as Osceola’s Mason Hancock finished third at 17:10.6.
