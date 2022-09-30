The Kickapoo/La Farge girls cross country team defeated St. Croix Central by one point to take the Durand Invitational Sept. 22.
SCC’s top three runners all placed higher than Kickapoo/La Farge’s, but its No. 4 and No. 5 runners were faster than the Panthers to earn the win. Durand took third.
Altoona’s Greta Peters was the individual champion with a time of 20 minutes 4.8 seconds. Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson finished second at 20:53.0, edging Durand’s Lauren Peterson by eight-one hundredths of a second.
After Carlson, Addy Swanson took fifth (21:14.2), while Abby Lamers placed sixth (21:25.9). Sidnie Roshell finished 17th(22:22.2) as Emmie Collins concluded the SCC scoring with a 21stplace finish (22:42.7).
Kickapoo/La Farge was ranked ninth in the latest Division 3 girls Wisconsin cross country coaches’ association rankings while St. Croix Central is unranked.
Meanwhile, Elk Mound took the boys title with 51 points thanks to three runners placing in the top 10. Altoona placed second with 57 as the Panthers finished third with 63.
Chayton Gottfredsen was the top SCC runner, placing eighth at 18:09.4. Maverick Kostrzak was next, taking 10that 18:13.6, with Brian Woehrle one spot behind him at 18:18.9.
Adam Madlung was next at 14thplace (18:33.8) as Braiden Rasmussen finished 20th(18:50.2).
Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen was the individual champion at 16:59.4. Kickapoo/La Farge’s Nolan Reese finished second, 20 seconds behind while Blair-Taylor’s Kristopher Sandal took third.
