The St. Croix Central girls cross country team posted a fifth-place finish at the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Invite Oct. 8. 

Central finished with 183 points. Duluth East used five runners in the top 16 to take home the team title with 70 points. Eau Claire Memorial was second with 117, followed by Menomonie’s 128. 

