The St. Croix Central girls cross country team posted a fifth-place finish at the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Invite Oct. 8.
Central finished with 183 points. Duluth East used five runners in the top 16 to take home the team title with 70 points. Eau Claire Memorial was second with 117, followed by Menomonie’s 128.
There were 17 schools who competed in the girls’ meet. Among the schools SCC beat were River Falls, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Hudson, D.C. Everest, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North.
Kaitlyn Carlson registered the fastest time for the Panthers, as she was 21st(20 minutes, 28:1 seconds). Addy Swanson was next in 32ndplace (20:52.8), followed by Abby Lamers’ 34th(20:57.7). Sidnie Roshell finished in 46thplace (21:37). Emmie Collins rounded out the SCC scoring with a 50thplace finish (21:44.2).
D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodki ran away with the individual title at 17:44.7, over a minute faster than Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich. Altoona’s Greta Peters took third.
Meanwhile, the boys were 11thwith 293 points led by Chayton Gottfredsen’s 31stplace finish (17:42.3). Braiden Rasmussen was the next Panther as he took 51st(18:05.9), followed by Brian Woehrle’s 58thplace finish (18:14.2). Maverick Kostrzak was 71st(18:31.4) as Adam Madlung took home an 82ndplace finish (18:46.1).
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams finished first individually at 16:16.1, defeating Eau Claire Memorial’s Colin Hanson by six seconds. River Falls’ Quin Andrews took third at 16:24.8.
Memorial had four runners in the top seven to claim the team title with 34 points. Osceola was second with 106 as Duluth East took third at 131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.