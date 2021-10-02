SCC football pulls away in second half to defeat Amery

What was a one possession game at halftime between the Amery and St. Croix Central football teams turned quickly in the Panthers’ favor in the second half.
Central outscored Amery 32-6 in the final 24 minutes to earn the 59-26 win and extend its winning streak to two.
St. Croix Central (3-3 overall) finished with 342 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
A.J. Holmgren had 26 rushes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Boettcher also cracked the 100-yard mark with 111 and a touchdown. Sam Fischer and Teague Holzer accounted for the other touchdowns.
“I knew Central’s offensive line had a few nice players, but the physicality of each one of them was the difference,” Amery coach Ryan Humpal told the Amery Free Press. “They just kept coming at us.”
Boettcher completed only three passes, but two went for touchdowns – an 18-yard reception to Eli Ponath and a 47-yarder to Jayden Goodwin.
Central travels to Baldwin-Woodville (2-4 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
