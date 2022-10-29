SCC boys soccer end season in penalty kicks By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Oct 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The rubber match between the St. Croix Central and Altoona boys soccer teams required penalty kicks Oct. 18 to determine the winner. Altoona prevailed 4-2 to advance in the Division 3 regional, ending the ninth-seeded SCC season at 2-14 overall. The two teams split during the season with Altoona/Fall Creek winning 2-0 Sept. 12 and the Panthers winning 1-0 Sept. 29. Dade Loomis and Luke Herink scored the Central penalty kicks. In all, SCC scored seven goals this season. SCC will lose four seniors to graduation – Robert Munson, Brandon Trudell, Zachary Sippel and Caleb Gruber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Rice Lake ends B-W's boys soccer season SCC boys soccer end season in penalty kicks Barron ends SCC volleyball season Blackhawk volleyball season ends in regional final Central harriers take fourth at sectional meet Findlay makes history by qualifying for state Central defeats Wisconsin Dells behind defense, Holmgren Werner has a career night in win against Adams-Friendship Most Popular US 63 railroad crossing maintenance planned in Baldwin Werner has a career night in win against Adams-Friendship Schaffer Manufacturing certified as a Family Friendly Workplace Gov. Evers, DNR announce approximately $143 million in federal funding approved for drinking water Village Board approves closing railroad crossing at 11th Avenue Upcoming Events Oct 29 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 29, 2022 Oct 30 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 30, 2022 Oct 31 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31 Trick or Treat on Main Street Mon, Oct 31, 2022 Nov 1 Baldwin Library Programming Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1 Baldwin Library Programming Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1 Community Supper Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
