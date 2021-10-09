It was the best week in the history of the St. Croix Central boys soccer program.
The Panthers defeated Altoona 4-1 Sept. 27, for its second win of the year. SCC also defeated Altoona 2-1 Sept. 9.
“This week was a great week for the development of the team,” SCC coach Pat Flandrick said. “We had our first win at home against Altoona. The boys worked really hard and together to achieve their goal for this game. The intensity was full out from beginning to the end.”
A win is nothing to complain about, especially since it was only the second win in program history. What might have been even more impressive was tying Osceola 1-1 Sept. 30. When the two teams played earlier, the Chieftains won 6-1 Sept. 13.
“The game against Osceola saw a lot of great team effort to make sure that Osceola didn’t have a tactical advantage against us,” Flandrick said. “We had a very strong defensive showing; we just had some difficulties scoring.”
Central is now 2-8-1 on the year.
