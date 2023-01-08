The St. Croix Central boys basketball team earned a 50-47 win over Rochester Lourdes in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 29.
The win was impressive considering the Panthers outscored the Eagles by seven in the second half.
“A few guys got hot at the right time in the second half and that allowed us to come back and take a lead,” SCC coach Matt Bailey said. “At the same time, our guys really locked in defensively and created some long offensive possessions for Lourdes that ended with missed shots.”
Mason Sullivan led the Panthers with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nolan Merth and Simon Herink scored eight points each. Owen Talledge scored six points as Caden Wester pulled down seven rebounds.
“We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, however our defense really stepped up,” Bailey added.
Lake City 59, SCC 44
Lake City showed why it was it was the second ranked team in Minnesota Class AA as the Tigers remained undefeated in the Dec. 30 game in Rochester.
“We really struggled to score against the size and length of Lake City,” Bailey continued. “They also had a 6’9’’ kid (Ryan Heise) playing inside and out which caused us some problems.
“He got hot and hit three or four three pointers, and that with our turnovers I feel was the difference.”
Mitchell Larson was the highest point scorer for SCC as he scored nine. Jeff Pettit tallied eight, while Talledge finished with seven. Wester pulled down six rebounds as Sullivan had a team-high three assists.
“We played with them the majority of this game,” Bailey said. “It was back and forth all first half. We had a short stretch of the second half that we didn’t execute, and it resulted in a few easy baskets for Lake City.”
Central is now 5-4 overall.
“I think both games were great for us,” Bailey concluded. “Definitely made some more growth as a team and we look forward to getting back into MBC play.”
