 The St. Croix Central boys basketball team limited Hayward to 24 points in picking up the 66-24 win Jan. 14.

“I was very happy with our team defense,” SCC coach Matt Bailey said. “We were able to keep Hayward to seven points in the first half. That combined with a balanced score sheet allowed us to take and keep control of the game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.