The St. Croix Central boys basketball team limited Hayward to 24 points in picking up the 66-24 win Jan. 14.
“I was very happy with our team defense,” SCC coach Matt Bailey said. “We were able to keep Hayward to seven points in the first half. That combined with a balanced score sheet allowed us to take and keep control of the game.”
Eleven Panthers scored led by Mitchell Larson's 13. Caden Wester scored 10, while Owen Talledge finished with eight. Kaden Fry and Mason Sullivan recorded seven each. Brayden Klin added six.
Nolan Merth was the team's leading rebounder with eight, followed by Klin's five. Sullivan recorded the most assists (four) and steals (seven). Talledge chipped in with five steals.
“Our guys off the bench came in and kept our energy up on the defensive end and was able to knock down shots,” Bailey added. “These types of games can be difficult to maintain discipline, but I feel our guys did. Something we have been working on all year is communication and execution on both ends. I thought we did a great job of both for the entire game.”
SCC shot 23-for-54 from the field overall (42.5 percent) and limited the Hurricanes to only seven points in the second half.
Central is now 3-2 in the conference and 7-5 overall.
SCC 79, Amery 53
Six players scored between eight and 14 points as the Panthers cruised to the Jan. 13 win.
“We came out early with great energy and execution on the defensive end,” Bailey stated. “We jumped out to a 19-2 lead and were able to settle in and get comfortable on both ends. After a poor shooting performance against Baldwin-Woodville, it was nice to see guys get their confidence back shooting the ball.”
Mason Sullivan led the scoring output with 14 points. He also added nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jeff Pettit chipped in with 12 points. Mitchell Larson finished with 10 points. Simon Herink registered nine, while Nolan Merth and Kaden Fry tallied eight points each.
The Panthers shot 34-for-65 from the field overall (52.3 percent) compared to Amery’s 36.8.
“I was really happy with our execution defensively for the majority of this game,” Bailey added. “Guys were rotating on time, talking, and finishing possessions.”
Carter Wollan led all scorers with 33 points. Take away his numbers and the rest of the Warriors were 6-for-21 from the field overall and 1-for-9 from three-point range.
“Carter did get himself going and made some really nice, tough plays and did cause us a few problems defensively,” Bailey added. “He is a tough kid to guard.”
B-W 48, SCC 42
The Blackhawks won its third straight game, including playoffs, over the Panthers in a low scoring battle Jan. 10.
“Baldwin-Woodville was able to control the pace of the game for the most part,” Bailey said. “The length of their 3-2 zone made it difficult for us to get going offensively and definitely slowed us down.
“Our defense was able to keep us in the game and give us a chance, but B-W’s defense forced us into 24 percent field goal shooting on the night.”
Sullivan, Caden Wester and Owen Talledge led the Panthers with eight points each. Talledge had a team-high seven rebounds, while Sullivan recorded the most assists with six. Kaden Fry posted five points and four steals.
“Despite a really poor shooting night, we were only down three in the last minute with a few good looks to tie but couldn’t find the bottom of the basket,” Bailey added.
Eli Coenen posted a double double for B-W with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Fritts recorded 10 points along with five rebounds.
“Overall, I feel both teams played well defensively, and it came down to which team was going to shoot the ball better,” Bailey concluded.
