The St. Croix Central boys basketball team made it four regional titles in a row thanks to a 52-39 victory over Osceola Saturday.
Trae Widiker connected on four three-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points for the fourth-seeded Panthers (19-6 overall). It was the third time this year he cracked the 20-point barrier. He also added five rebounds.
Carson Hinzman added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Colin Hackbarth recorded seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Nic Harney finished with seven points and three assists.
Central raced out to a nine-point lead after the first half. Osceola cut the deficit to two during the second half but couldn’t get any closer.
“We were able to weather that run and convert multiple offensive possessions in a row to pull away,” SCC coach Dustin Hayes said.
SCC shot 36.5% from the field compared to Osceola’s 28.5%.
“Our defensive pressure worked very well, and we were able to hold Osceola to 39 points,” Hayes said.
Brayden Bradway led the No. 8 seeded Chieftains (13-12), who upset No. 1 seed Prescott the previous night, with 14 points and six rebounds.
“Their leading scorer made some incredibly difficult shot early,” Hayes said. “We saw it on film, but it was still surprising in person.”
Luke Haase added nine points and five rebounds. Tyler Ulrich chipped in with eight points.
Central advances to the sectional semifinals and will play No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 7 p.m. March 10 in Amery.
SCC 52, Bloomer 49
Nic Harney’s three-pointer with six seconds left in overtime provided the scoring difference as Central defeated the fifth-seeded Blackhawks in the regional semifinal March 4.
“Bloomer decided not to defend us for the final 90 seconds of overtime,” SCC coach Dustin Hayes said. “We held the ball and Nic Harney converted the three-point attempt.”
SCC showed great balance as five players scored between eight to 10 points.
Carson Hinzman and Conner Nilssen led the way with 10 points each. Hinzman pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists. Nilssen added eight rebounds.
Colin Hackbarth finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. Trae Widiker poured in nine points and dished out three assists. Harney added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.
Central shot 19-for-54 (35.1%) from the field overall, but 8-for-29 (27.5%) from three-point range.
“Our man defense worked well, and the team worked hard,” Hayes concluded. “Our three-point shooting was off, we had clean looks, but just couldn’t convert.
“Bloomer ran a zone defense for a long stretch of the game. We didn’t see a lot of that on film.”
Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a game-high 24 points for Bloomer. Connor Crane recorded 14 and Evan Rogge finished with eight.
