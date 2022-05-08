The Middle Border Conference boys golf season finally kicked off last week and the defending champions made an early impact.
St. Croix Central took the conference meet at Krooked Kreek in Osceola April 26 with a 154, edging Osceola by three. Ellsworth took third with 166.
SCC’s Nicholas Mueller carded medalist honors with a 33, edging Amery’s Blu Anderson by a shot.
Other Central golfers included Owen Rozeboom with a 39 and Ryan Boeseneilers with a 41.
Earlier in the day, Central traveled to Amery for the first conference meet of the season. Amery won the meet with a 160, followed by SCC’s 167. Ellsworth took third with a 178.
Mueller led the Panthers with a 38, followed by Rozeboom’s 41. Carson Talledge carded a 43 and Noah Schmitz posted a 45.
Leif Anderson and Blu Anderson of Amery along with B-W’s Chase Van Ranst earned medalist honors with a 37 each.
Bloomer Invitational
St. Croix Central traveled to Bloomer to take part in the Bloomer Invite April 29 and finished third in the 25-team Invitational.
Northwestern was first with 307, followed by McDonell Catholic’s 309. Central took third with 323.
Andrew Bauer of McDonell Catholic and Trent Meyer of Northwestern took medalist honors with a 71 each. Mueller was one shot behind. Rozeboom took an 81, with Noah Schmitz two shots behind. Boeseneilers finished with a 87.
