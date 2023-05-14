The St. Croix Central boys golf team not only won the conference meet at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, but they did it emphatically.

The Panthers had three golfers finish in the top five to win the meet by nine shots May 1. SCC shot a 152, while Ellsworth took second with 161. Amery placed third at 164.

