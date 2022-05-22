The St. Croix Central boys golf team won two conference meets last week.
On May 13, Central claimed the meet at Pheasant Hills with a 156, edging Amery by a shot. Ellsworth took third with a 163.
Nicholas Mueller led the Panthers with a 36. Ryan Boeseneilers posted a 38, followed by Owen Rozeboom’s 39. Carson Talledge finished with a 43.
Chase Van Ranst of Baldwin-Woodville and Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg shared medalist honors with a 35.
SCC also competed in another MBC meet that same day at Hammond Golf Club.
Amery took first with a 160. SCC was second with a 165. Ellsworth finished third with a 167.
Mueller shot a 39 for Central with Rozeboom’s 40. Noah Schmitz posted a 42 and Boeseneilers finished with a 44.
Amery’s Blu Anderson and Prescott’s Tyler Reiter shared medalist honors with a 37.
MBC Meet at Somerset
The Panthers claimed the conference meet May 10 in Somerset by a shot over Amery.
Central finished with a 166. Amery took second with a 167. Ellsworth placed third with 170.
Nicholas Mueller led the Panthers with a 38, followed by Owen Rozeboom’s 42. Ryan Boeseneilers and Jack McGrane posted a 43.
Amery’s Blu Anderson earned medalist honors with a 33.
MBC Meet at Ellsworth
St. Croix Central started the week with a conference meet in Ellsworth May 9.
Amery won the team portion with a 160, Central took second with a 164 as Osceola placed third with a 166.
SCC’s Nicholas Mueller, Osceola’s Ethan Hall, and Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg shared medalist honors with a 36.
Owen Rozeboom was the next Panther with a 39, followed by Jack McGrane’s 44. Ryan Boeseneilers rounded out the scoring with a 45.
