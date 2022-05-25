The St. Croix Central boys golf team clinched the Middle Border Conference title in resounding fashion last week.
The Panthers shot a school record 298 at Pheasant Hills May 17 to win the meet by 18 shots. Ellsworth was second with 316, followed by Amery’s 318.
SCC finished with four golfers in the top seven led by Owen Rozeboom’s 70, which placed him second. Amery’s Blu Anderson was medalist with a 68.
Nicholas Mueller was third, shooting a 73. Ryan Boesenilers was sixth with a 77, followed by Noah Schmitz’s 78. Jack McGrane rounded out the SCC scoring with an 82. Mueller was named MBC Golfer of the Year.
MBC Meet at Prescott
Central took second in the final regular season conference meet May 16 at Clifton Highlands.
Amery shot a 162, followed by SCC’s 165. Ellsworth took third with a 172.
SCC’s Nicholas Mueller was medalist with a 36, edging Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio by a shot. Amery’s Blu Anderson and Prescott’s Tyler Reiter took third with a 39.
Owen Rozeboom was the next Panther golfer as he shot a 40. Noah Schmitz carded a 44 and Ryan Boeseneilers posted a 45. Carson Talledge then shot a 48.
