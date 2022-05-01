The St. Croix Central boys golf team was 17th in the two-day Sheboygan North Invitational last week.
On April 20, the Panthers played at Black Wolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Central finished with a 353.
Nicholas Mueller led the way with a 77, followed by Owen Rozeboom’s 91. Jack McGrane tailed a 92 and Noah Schmitz finished with a 93.
The following day, SCC played at Whistling Straits Irish Golf Course and finished with a 370.
Mueller shot an 89, Schmitz tallied a 90. Rozeboom added a 93 and McGrane carded a 98.
Central finished the two-day total with a 723. Forty schools competed in the event.
Waunakee won the event with a 647. Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North was medalist with a 149.
