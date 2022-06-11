A state appearance is going to have wait another year for the St. Croix Central boys golf team.
The Panthers finished sixth in the Division 2 Antigo Sectional May 31 as they shot a 339. The top two teams from the sectional meet advance to the state meet. Last year, they shot a 343, placing them third.
Amery took home the team title with a 331. Antigo was second with a 334, edging Northwestern by a shot. Medford and McDonell Catholic/Regis tie for fourth with a 336.
Amery’s Blu Anderson was the sectional medalist with a 73, defeating Northwestern’s Trent Meyer by one shot. Amery’s Aaron Mork was third with a 79.
Nick Mueller and Ryan Boeseneilers led the Panthers shooting an 83 each. Noah Schmitz carded an 86 followed by Owen Rozeboom’s 87. Jack McGrane rounded out the Panther scoring with a 93.
Mueller and Boeseneilers will be the only Panthers returning next ye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.