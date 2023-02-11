Six St. Croix Central boys basketball players scored between six and 12 points as it defeated Altoona 58-40 Feb. 3.
“We didn’t force things and we took good shots,” SCC coach Matt Bailey said. “We have really been working with our guys to get them to understand shot selection, when to go and when not to go, etc.
“I think they did a great job making the right play offensively Friday, and that’s how we got the balanced scoring we did.”
Brody Peissig scored a season-high 12 points for the Panthers as he finished 6-for-7 from the field. He also added five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Owen Talledge posted 10 points along with five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Simon Herink and Kaden Fry added eight points each. Herink pulled down four rebounds, while Fry had three assists and three steals. Nolan Merth recorded seven points as Caden Wester posted six.
“I think this was about as well as we have played all year,” Bailey continued. “We had a game plan for both ends of the floor and executed both. We created a lot of turnovers and were able to convert on several.”
Central shot 40.3 percent from the field overall and had 16 steals.
“We knew Altoona could get hot at any time, so we focused on limiting their possessions and trying to take them out of rhythm when they had the ball,” Bailey concluded.
SCC is now 6-4 in the conference and 10-8 overall.
New Richmond 73, SCC 61
The Tigers outscored Central by 12 in the second half to earn the Jan. 31 win.
Bailey said a poor start to the second half put SCC behind the 8-ball.
“We had a few minutes in the second half when we turned the ball over or missed early in the possession and New Richmond capitalized on each one,” he said. “They got hot and hit some three-pointers and we let the tempo get away from us for just a few minutes and we found ourselves down 15 or so.”
Central was able to cut that deficit in half, but no further as its shots didn’t fall.
“New Richmond is a tough team with length, speed, and great perimeter play,” Bailey added. “We knew going in that we would have to limit their three-pointers, and for the most part we did that, but one stretch we didn’t and that was the difference.”
The Tigers finished with eight three pointers, five by Brady Barlow-Sager, who had a game-high 26 points. George Schroeder posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Cullen Lease recorded 11. Reis Hidde tallied seven points as Drew Effertz recorded nine rebounds.
New Richmond shot 41.2 percent from the field and finished with 42 rebounds to SCC’s 31.
Merth poured in a season high 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field. He also added seven rebounds. Sullivan recorded 23 points on nine rebounds along with three blocked shots. Peissig was the next closest Panther with four points. Fry pulled down five rebounds as Wester dished out four assists.
“Despite losing the game, I think we played very well in this game with the exception of a few minutes in the second half,” Bailey opined.
Central 72, Somerset 61
Merth led three Panthers in double figures with 23 points as Central also forced 26 turnovers to win the Jan. 30 game.
“When we played Somerset the first time, we gave up a lot of easy baskets around the rim so this time around we focused on not allowing that as well as getting out and running when the opportunity was there,” Bailey added.
Merth also added four rebounds and four steals. Sullivan recorded a double double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Fry chipped in with 13 points, four rebounds and five steals. Talledge posted nine points.
SCC shot 46.7 percent from the field overall and made seven three-pointers three by Fry and Merth each.
“I felt like we played with speed and intensity for the majority of this game,” Bailey stated.
Caymen Gebheim led three Spartans in double figures with 19 points. Dylan Leccia and Kane Donnelly recorded 12 each.
