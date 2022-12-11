SCC boys defeat Rush City to earn first win By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 11, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central boys basketball team posted a 67-53 win over Rush City Dec. 3 in Stillwater.The Panthers were aided by a 39-16 first half lead as they hit 11 three-pointers overall in the game.Kaden Fry led SCC with 20 points and six rebounds. Fry made six of those three pointers. Brayden Klin also reached double figures with 10 points and two steals. Simon Herink and Jeff Pettit scored eight points each. Herink had three assists while Pettit pulled down five rebounds.Mason Sullivan added six points but had a team-high in assists with five and steals with three. Caden Wester recorded a team-high 10 team rebounds along with four assists.The Panthers finished with 18 assists on its 28 field goals. They shot 38 percent from the field but were 0-for-5 from the free-throw line. Durand 70, SCC 59Durand-Arkansaw jumped out to a 14-point lead at halftime and SCC couldn’t recover, dropping its season opener Dec. 2 in Stillwater.Three SCC players scored 12 points each to lead them: Herink, Fry and Sullivan. Sullivan had a team-high seven rebounds along with four steals before fouling out. Fry had four rebounds.Wester added nine points and three rebounds.SCC shot 31.3 percent from the field, but was worse from three-point range, going 8-for-28. The Panthers also struggled at the free throw line, finishing 9-for-18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News SCC boys defeat Rush City to earn first win Schmitt claims the 132-pound title for Central at Lakeville North Invite artZ Gallery to highlight area artists' work Windmill Piecemakers Quilt Guild DNR seeks tips from the public on illegal elk shootings in Jackson County 2022 Gun Deer Hunt Harvest totals up from 2021 Lakeland scores two goals in the third to defeat B-W Hush, Gartmann take home first place at Lakeville North Invite Most Popular County panel approves resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment Fundraiser held for B-W’s hot lunch program Woodville man gets probation in burglary case Baldwin-Woodville inducts its newest NHS class UW-Stout watershed monitoring program renewed with nearly $90K state grant Upcoming Events Dec 11 Christmas Concert Sun, Dec 11, 2022 Dec 13 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Dec 13, 2022 CST Dec 15 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Dec 15, 2022 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
