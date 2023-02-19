Mason Sullivan’s double double led the St. Croix Central boys basketball team to a 73-57 win over Amery Feb. 9.
Sullivan finished 10-for-18 from the field to finish with a team-high in points (22) and rebounds (11). He also dished out four assists and finished with three blocked shots.
Kaden Fry added 11 points as he made three three-pointers. Fry recorded five assists along with three rebounds. Owen Talledge posted 10 points to go along with six rebounds.
Caden Wester added seven points as Simon Herink and Jeff Pettit chipped in with five points each.
In all every Panther who played scored including manager Isaiah Kasay, who nailed a three-pointer in the game’s final two minutes (see story on front page).
SCC shot 44.6 percent from the field overall and recorded 16 assists on 29 field goals. The Panthers led 42-29 at halftime.
Carter Wollan led Amery with a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Warriors shot 41 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers to SCC’s 11.
Central is now 7-4 in the conference and 11-9 overall.
Elk Mound 66, Central 46
The Dunn-St. Croix Conference leaders outscored Central by 13 in the second half to ice the Feb. 6 victory.
Elk Mound finished with four players in double figures led by Kaden Russo’s 19 points and five rebounds. Sam Wenzel posted a double double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Bartig chipped in with 12 points as Cale Knutson added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Mounders were outstanding on the free throw line, going 14-for-15. They shot over 50 percent from the field overall and outrebounded Central by seven.
Sullivan led the Panthers with 13 points and five rebounds. Fry tallied 10 points as Nolan Merth recorded nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.