The Osceola baseball team scored all the runs it needed in the first inning against St. Croix Central in the June 1 regional final.
The Chieftains plated three runs which turned out to be the only runs in the game as they claimed its second straight regional title.
Eli Babler started for Central and pitched a complete game five-hitter. He struck out four and walked two. Out of the three runs Osceola scored, only one run was earned.
Dylan Cotch earned the win for No. 2 seed Osceola, throwing six innings, striking out five and walking three.
The Central hits came from Jack Sundeen, Eli Ponath, Dylan Wilke, and Eli Babler. Ponath’s hit was a double.
SCC finished its season 11-9 overall. They will be graduating Sundeen, Adam Nelson, Jayden Goodwin, and Wilke.
Central 10, B-W 6
No. 4 seed Central registered its third win over B-W this season, with the latest coming in the May 31 regional semifinal.
Jayden Goodwin had a game to remember, picking up four hits and three RBI.
He doubled in the first as SCC scored four runs in the inning. He added another double in the second, a single in the fifth and his third double in the seventh as the Panthers tacked on two more runs.
Jack Sundeen and Mason Sullivan chipped in with two hits each, while Eli Ponath finished with two RBI and Simon Herink had one.
Central never trailed thanks to the four run first inning. Ponath started for SCC and threw four innings, earning the win. He surrendered three runs on eight hits. Sundeen threw three innings of relief out of the bullpen.
