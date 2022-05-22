The St. Croix Central baseball team earned the season sweep over Baldwin-Woodville, winning 7-5 May 13.
Mason Sullivan led the offense with three hits. Jack Sundeen and Kyle Trainor had two hits each.
The game was tied at four in the bottom of the fifth inning when Eli Ponath doubled scoring the game-winning run. Ponath started the game for Central and lasted five innings, allowing three hits on four runs. He struck out six.
Eli Babler earned the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits. He walked none.
Central is now 6-5 in the conference and 8-6 overall.
Ellsworth 6, SCC 1
Ellsworth scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to clinch the May 10 victory.
Central posted seven hits. Mason Sullivan and Owen Talledge each had two hits. Eli Ponath started five innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out five.
SCC 14, Hurley 4
SCC finished with 12 hits in the game to earn the May 7 victory. Mark Albright, Jayden Goodwin, Jack Sundeen and Owen Talledge all had multiple hits, with Albright going 3-for-3.
Jayden Goodwin had two hits and drove in four. He drove in runs on a single in second, a single in the fourth and a walk in the fifth.
Central pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. Runs batted in were courtesy of Owen Talledge, Goodwin, and Jack Sundeen.
Eli Babler started and went four innings. He allowed four runs on five hits and struck out seven.
SCC 24, Luck/Frederic 4
Central scored 13 runs in the fourth inning, highlighting its May 7 victory.
The Panthers finished with 19 hits. Mason Sullivan went 5-for-5 to lead the hitting attack. Jayden Goodwin, Jack Sundeen, Kyle Trainor, Dylan Wilke and Eli Ponath had two hits each. Central also had a good day on the base paths as four players stole at least two bases with Mark Albright finishing with six.
The fourth inning saw walks by Simon Herink, Tanner Davis, Trainer and Adam Nelson, singles by Albright and Sullivan, a home run by Goodwin and a double by Sundeen.
Eli Ponath started and threw three innings, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out five and walking one.
