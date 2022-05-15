Five errors cost the St. Croix Central baseball team against Osceola as the Chieftains won 2-1 May 5.
Kyle Trainor was the hard luck loser as he allowed only three hits. He struck out four and walked three. Both Osceola runs were unearned.
Jayden Goodwin had two of SCC’s five hits with Jack Sundeen, Mason Sullivan and Owen Talledge had a hit each.
Sullivan scored the lone run while Sullivan had the RBI.
Central is now 5-4 overall.
Central 3-12, Somerset 1-7
St. Croix Central collected the home-and-away sweep over Somerset in back-to-back days.
Eli Ponath struck out eight and walked zero to earn the May 2 win over Spartans. He surrendered one run on seven hits over seven innings.
Central scored two runs in the first inning when Kyle Trainor doubled. Dylan Wilke, Jack Sundeen, Mark Albright, Ponath, Trainor and Eli Babler each had a hit.
The following day, Central collected 16 hits to score the 12 runs. Sundeen, Albright, Trainor, Carson Talledge and Simon Herink collected multiple hits for SCC with Albright and Sundeen had three hits. Sundeen led the way with two stolen bases.
Babler threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five runs on six hits, while striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.