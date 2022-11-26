Five St. Croix Central and one Baldwin-Woodville football player were named academic all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association last month. 

Only senior athletes are eligible for academic all-state recognition. In addition, they must be a letter winner and have a 3.75 grade point average or higher. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.