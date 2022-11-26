SCC, B-W football players named academic all-state Nov 26, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five St. Croix Central and one Baldwin-Woodville football player were named academic all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association last month. Only senior athletes are eligible for academic all-state recognition. In addition, they must be a letter winner and have a 3.75 grade point average or higher. The five Panthers were Mark Albright, Jake Berends, Simon Herink, A.J. Holmgren, and Aidan Schlueter, while Evan Peterson earned the B-W honor. SCC’s seven seniors finished eighth in the state with a team GPA of 3.688. Monroe had the highest GPA at 4.04, followed by Clayton’s 3.88126. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Herink, Nusbaum named all-region SCC, B-W football players named academic all-state Letter named honorable mention all-state Four Blackhawks earn honorable mention all-state Woodville Class of 1954 Reunion The Mitten Tree - give the gift of warmth Baldwin Light Stream latest employer to be certified a ‘Family Friendly Workplace’ Grief: It may seem natural, but it’s a journey Most Popular A memorable season for B-W cheerleaders Search for Baldwin officers sees time ticking Baldwin Light Stream latest employer to be certified a ‘Family Friendly Workplace’ SCC, B-W football players named academic all-state King named vice chancellor for strategic enrollment at UW-River Falls Upcoming Events Nov 26 Free Pictures with Grinch and Cindy Lou Who Sat, Nov 26, 2022 Nov 28 Windmill Piecemakers Quilt Guild Mon, Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28 Sons of Norway Mon, Nov 28, 2022 Nov 29 Baldwin Library Programming Tue, Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Nov 29, 2022 CST Nov 30 Baldwin Library Programming Wed, Nov 30, 2022 Dec 1 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Dec 1, 2022 CST Dec 2 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Dec 2, 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
