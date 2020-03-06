The St. Croix Falls girls basketball team defeated Baldwin-Woodville 63-43, Feb. 28 in regional action of the 2020 WIAA Division 3 girls basketball tournament.
The loss ended the Blackhawk season at 7-17. St. Croix Falls beat Barron the next night to win the regional and advanced to sectional play.
The Saints only had a one-point lead at halftime against B-W.
“We played a very good first half,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We got down early but managed to comeback and put ourselves within one at halftime.”
The second half was a different story as St. Croix Falls outscored Baldwin-Woodville 38-19.
“The second half their defensive pressure never let us settle in and they took advantage of our mistakes,” Jensen concluded.
Maddy Jensen played a game-high 35 minutes for B-W and pulled down a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Jordt finished with nine points and four rebounds, while Brooke Klatt scored six points. She also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Playing their final game for B-W, Brianna Mikla had five points and two rebounds and Kaelyn Olson had two points.
Olivia Miron had a game-high 21 points for the Saints, who are now 23-1, after beating Barron. Emily McCurdy added 14.
Besides Mikla and Olson, B-W will also say goodbye to Alanna Campbell.
