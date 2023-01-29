Elsah Rubis’ season-high 20 points led the St. Croix Central girls basketball team to a 59-45 win over Arcadia Jan. 20.

Rubis finished 9-for-14 from the field for those 20 points. She added eight rebounds and finished with three steals. Delaney Lloyd recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Hook recorded seven points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Chloe Peterson added six points while Morgan Barker pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

