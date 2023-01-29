Elsah Rubis’ season-high 20 points led the St. Croix Central girls basketball team to a 59-45 win over Arcadia Jan. 20.
Rubis finished 9-for-14 from the field for those 20 points. She added eight rebounds and finished with three steals. Delaney Lloyd recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Hook recorded seven points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Chloe Peterson added six points while Morgan Barker pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
SCC shot 38.7 percent from the field overall and finished with 43 rebounds. Central recorded 19 assists to Arcadia’s three.
Breah Olden recorded a game-high 29 points for the Raiders as Casidi Pehler tossed in 10. Arcadia shot 28.5 percent from the field overall.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Central. The Panthers are now 1-6 in the conference and 6-9 overall.
Ellsworth 52, SCC 39
Any chances of Central picking up the road win Jan. 19 died in the second half as Ellsworth outscored SCC by 11.
Ellsworth’s Molly Janke had another outstanding all-around game with 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocked shots. Maria Harrington scored 11, while Aubrey Wittenberg and Ava Brookshaw finished with nine points each.
Ellsworth shot 38.4 percent from the field overall and had only eight turnovers to SCC’s 18.
Barker and Rubis each had 11 points to lead SCC. Rubis also had 10 rebounds. Maddy Dull finished with six points as Lucy Mansell tallied five points and five assists.
SCC shot 36.9 percent from the field overall but was 0-for-7 from three-point range.
Bloomer 54, SCC 49
The Blackhawks outscored SCC by 12 in the second half to earn the Jan. 17 win.
Cierra Seibel recorded a double double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bloomer. Brooklyn Sarauer had 16 points and four rebounds. Katlyn Jones finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Bloomer made seven three-pointers to SCC’s four. It was also 15-for-25 from the free throw line compared to Central’s 9-for-16.
Mansell added 10 points, three rebounds and four steals for SCC as Rubis finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Lloyd recorded eight points and five rebounds. Chloe Peterson added six points and six rebounds. Barker tallied five points and five rebounds.
