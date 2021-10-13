The Rice Lake boys soccer team defeated St. Croix Central 10-0 Oct. 4.
"Rice Lake was a very formidable opponent," said SCC coach Pat Flandrick. "Their ability to move the ball and work together was the best that we have faced this year."
Edgar Sanchez tallied four goals and three assists for the Warriors. Ian Krance finished with three goals and four assists. Jake Englebritson posted three goals and one assist.
Abdellah Chakouri recorded four assists, while Andrew Nelson and Arsen Crisler each added one.
"The loss gave us the opportunity to see what the competition will look like in future years," Flandrick continued. "The boys played very well, and we will continue to move in a forward direction looking to the (remaining) games against Barron and Spooner."
