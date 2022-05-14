The Eau Claire Regis boys tennis team swept the singles matches to take the 4-3 win over Baldwin-Woodville May 3.
“Nothing was surprising about Regis,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “They have a good team, and I knew we would have to work hard.
“Our doubles teams swept all fights. They did a great job with their serves, keeping the ball away from the net person. They also played the net well.”
The highlight match came at No. 3 doubles when William Eggink and Jerome Dietzman were down 5-1 in the second set but won the next six games to take the set and match over Spencer Gehling and Eli Hendrickson.
Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker won 6-0, 6-1 over Hank Axelrod and Alessio Komro at No. 1 doubles. Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening swept Nash Culinan and Trevor Kern 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The closest B-W got to earning a singles win was at No. 4 singles as Jude Multhauf defeated Vince Searafina, 6-2, 6-3.
“Our singles players did a nice job,” Helgeson said. “We just couldn’t finish points to pull ahead. I was pleased with all our players. They worked hard and didn’t give up.”
Altoona Triangular
B-W had another chance at Regis two days later as both teams traveled to Altoona to compete in the Altoona Triangular.
The final score between the two teams was the same even as the Blackhawks didn’t have its regular lineup as Caleb Lokker and Tyler Smigla were missing.
Gus Kroening moved up to No. 2 singles and defeated Zach Laber 6-2, 6-4.
“Gus is a natural athlete, and he works so hard on the courts,” Helgeson said. “It was nice to see him make the adjustment so easily. I knew I could count on Gus. He is always up for a challenge and has a great attitude. Gus won all three of his matches.”
Sam Sykora and Collin Fritts defeated Alessio Komro and Hank Axelrod 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Aiden Holm and Brody Paul beat Eli Henrickson and Trevor Kern, 6-4, 6-3.
Against Altoona, B-W fell 4-3.
Collin Fritts defeated Brandon Spies, 7-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while Vince Searafina won 7-6, 6-1 over Manuel Aguilar at No. 4 singles.
The doubles win came from Sam Sykora and Gus Kroening, who beat Xai Her and Tyler Goodwin, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
“Michael Krinke at No. 1 singles had a great match against Altoona’s Dan Harris,” Helgeson said. “Michael took eight games this time around, last time he took three. Michael had great returns and did a good job moving the ball.”
The Blackhawks had its regular lineup against Osceola and the results showed it, a 6-1 win.
Registering wins were Sam Sykora, 6-1, 6-1 over Gavin Almlie at No. 1 singles. Gus Kroening took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wiliam Huhn. Collin Fritts beat Wyatt Jordan 6-0, 6-2. Tyer Smigla and Caleb Lokker posted a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles over Ethan Landgreen and August Dressel. Michael Krinke and Vince Searafina won 6-1, 6-1 over Andre Valbuena and Owen Jordan. William Eggink and Jerome Dietzman rounded out the wins with a 6-1 6-3 score over Carl Perry and Ethan Race at No. 3 doubles.
“Sam Sykora had three wins, two at No.1 doubles and 1 at singles,” Helgeson said. “Sam did a great job on the courts. He had two different doubles partners and did a nice job leading them. He also had a singles match; this is his first this season and he had no troubles adjusting. He is a natural athlete and takes lots of risks on the courts. He is fun to watch."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.