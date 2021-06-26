The Baldwin-Woodville boys track and field team wrapped up its 2021 season at the June 17, WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Osceola.
Isaiah Randall was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.55 seconds) and 12th in the 110-meter hurdles (18.54 seconds).
Chase Shafer snagged 10th place in the 400-meter dash (55.35 seconds) and 14th place in the 200-meter dash (25.19 seconds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.