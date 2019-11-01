Randall runs for four touchdowns as B-W routs Black River Falls

Baldwin-Woodville’s football team started its postseason with a bang Friday night, demolishing Black River Falls, 42-7 at King Field.
“Our special teams really impacted the game, giving us both field position and momentum,” said B-W Coach Dan Keefer. “Jake Mauer kicked the ball deep, forcing Black River Falls to start deep in their own end all night long. Our coverage units tackled well and that is sometimes overlooked, but it is always critical to our team’s success.”
Despite the decisive win, the Blackhawks were not always in front. After taking a 6-0 lead on a Isaiah Randall one-yard touchdown run 3 and a half minutes into the game, B-W gave up a two-yard touchdown run and an extra point five minutes later to fall behind, 6-7.
Fortunately the Blackhawks bounced back quickly and regained the lead with 1:36 remaining in the opening quarter on a nine-yard touchdown passe from Ross Roemhild to Zach Nilssen.
Randall added two more touchdown runs - of 29 yards and 1 yard - to give B-W at 28-7 lead early in the third quarter. Then Roemhild connected with Brent Paulson for a 64-yard TD pass two minutes later. Randall recorded his fourth touchdown of the night for the game’s final score, four minutes into the fourth quarter with a 3-yard run.
Randall finished with 179 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 21 carries.
“The offensive line blocked very well in the running game,” Keefer said. “Center Thomas Albrightson, guards Tsuaj-Luag Lee and Taylor Lokker and tackles Hunter Clausen and Tyler Rudd were very effective opening holes for our running backs.”
Roemhild completed 8 of 10 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 56 yards on nine carries.
Paulson finished with 101 receiving yards on three coaches while Nilssen tallied 48 yards on three catches.
Sam Crowley led the defense with seven tackles and Nilssen forced a fumble as the Blackhawk defense shut down BRF’s standout quarterback Elliot Bird. Bird completed just 7 of 17 passes for 80 yards and was intercepted twice. And his 15 rush attempts garnered just 36 yards. Before Friday night, Bird was averaging 209 yards passing and 86 yards rushing per game.
“We did a great job of making him uncomfortable in the pocket,” Coach Keefer said. “Our defensive line was disciplined in maintaining their leverage and pass rush lanes. Every time we hit the QB, it makes an impact on how long he will look down field before looking to run, and as the game went on, Bird looked to run sooner and sooner. Our depth on the defensive line was really helpful. Zach Nilssen, Thomas Albrightson, and Jake Mauer all played very well. Keegan Oftsie played one of his better games at linebacker, and we covered very well all night in the secondary. We changed our looks and brought enough pressure to keep BRF guessing most of the night. Tanner Holldorf in particular was very deceptive with his alignments all night.”
