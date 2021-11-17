Max Ramberg wanted to settle on his college choice before the start of his senior season for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team.
On Nov. 10, he made it official, signing his letter of intent to wrestle for NCAA Division II Augustana University, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“The coaches were good and they are known for their Biology program,” Ramberg said, indicating his desired field of studying.
Ramberg also indicated he preferred a college within six hours of Baldwin-Woodville and Sioux Falls was less than five hours.
“I wanted to get it done soon,” he said, about choosing a college, as wrestling started Nov. 15. “It was a fun, recruiting process, but stressful. I’m glad I decided when I did.”
Ramberg is a two-time state entrant, who finished third in 2019 at 170 pounds in Division 2 and second last year at 220 pounds.
Jason Reitmeier has been the coach of Augustana since the 2003-04 season. He has posted a 194-91 record with two conference championships and four second place finishes.
