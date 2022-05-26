Ramberg reflects on State Championship

The goal was reached for Max Ramberg.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior wrestler started his season with the objective of winning a state title as it had eluded him the previous seasons.
He obtained the goal winning the 195-pound Division 2 State Championship at the Kohl Center in Feb.
“It feels like I’m walking on air,” he said.
Ramberg’s opponent in the state final was a wrestler he was familiar with – Amery’s Kale Hopke. The pair wrestled three times already before the state final.
“The game plan was trusting my coaches and go out there and wrestle as hard as I can,” he said.
The first match was when the teams wrestled in a dual meet which Ramberg won in overtime.
“I definitely didn’t wrestle my best,” he said, reflecting. “It was good to know I could beat him and have things to work on. My confidence was huge.”
The next match came at regions, then Sections and finally at the State Tournament, where Ramberg prevailed 5-2. He finished his senior year 47-3 overall.
“I believed I wrestled my best match in the state final,” he said. He added, there were feelings of relief and joy after the final buzzer sounded.
He also remembered being in attendance watching the state finals when he was in middle school dreaming, he would be wrestling in them one day.
“Little 14-year-old me would be pretty proud,” he concluded.
Besides his achievements on the mats, Ramberg was also honored for his academic skills as he was named a senior first-team academic all-state selection by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. It was his fourth selection.
Cole Braasch and Austin Schmidt made the honorable mention list for juniors. It was the second selection for both. Colton Hush was named to the first team for sophomores and Drew Stark earned an honorable mention for freshman.
B-W Head Coach Jeff Newton was named the District 1 Coach of the Year.
