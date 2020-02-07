The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks placed ninth of 19 teams at the East Ridge Ruckus wrestling tournament in Minnesota Jan. 25.
Max Ramberg was the team's top individual finisher, claiming third place in the 170-pound bracket.
Ramberg (23-5) opened with a 25-second pin over Buffalo's Brennan Halderson. He followed with a 7-3 decision over Osseo's Jacob Meissner (20-5) in the quarterfinal match.
After losing a 14-8 decision to Hadyen Lemonds (18-10) of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals, Ramberg bounced back and pinned Andover's Mitchell Nowlan (22-6) in two minutes to secure third place.
Hunter Bonte (20-9) claimed fourth place in the 120-pound bracket, earning a 14-2 major decision over Ethan Carlson of Mahtomedi in the opening round and then topping Menomonie's Jacob Holle (17-5) by a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals. After a major decision loss on the semifinals to Anoka's Carter Ban (26-3), Bonte lost the third-place match by injury default to John Babineau (26-5) of Andover.
Blaine Guthrie (22-6) placed fourth at 182 pounds, opening with a 16-1 technical fall over Monticello's John Humphreys. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Mahtomedi's Nat Kujawa (26-7) in 2:23. Following a loss by fall to Wyatt Lidberg (27-4) of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals, Guthrie finished with a 14-5 major decision victory over Andover's Danny Reynolds (24-3).
Bode LaGrander placed fifth at 152 pounds. After losing his quarter final match by a 2-0 score, LaGrander (19-10) won his next match by injury default. He then defeated East Ridge's Zach LaCore by a 2:34 fall to advance to the fifth-place match where he picked up a 7-3 decision over Todd Jager (15-15) of Waconia.
Team Scores
St. Michael-Albertville 227.5, Waconia 191, Anoka 149, Blaine 117, Mahtomedi 83.5, Andover 77.5, Osseo 73, Orono 72.5, Baldwin-Woodville 68.5, Elk River 62.5, Menomonie 55, Monticell 53, Buffal 46, Minneapolis Southwest 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 31, Rochester John Marshall 30, St. Thomas Academy 29, Chaska-Chan Stormhawks 26, East Ridge 14
