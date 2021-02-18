Ramberg finishes second,
Guthrie, Hush place third at State
Thanks to COVID-19, the wrestling schedule was condensed and mainly consisted of one’s conference opponents and area schools.
Before this past weekend.
The WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tournament was being held at Adams-Friendship High School instead of the Kohl Center in Madison.
It was realistically the one true test to see how schools stacked up with other schools throughout the state.
In the case of Baldwin-Wooodville, if State was a test, they passed.
All four wrestlers finished on the medal stand with a second, two thirds and a fifth.
Max Ramberg earned the second place finish at 220 pounds. He started his run with a pin over Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jackson Funderbug in the first period.
He won his semifinal match by a 3-1 score over Xavier’s Mac Strand, setting the stage to face a familiar foe in the championship: Amery’s Koy Hopke.
The pair wrestled three times earlier this season, with Hopke winning all three during the regular season, regionals and sectionals.
Hopke did it again, clinching an undefeated season, this time, by a 6-4 score. Ramberg finishes his season 19-4. Last year he finished third at 170 pounds.
Blaine Guthrie started his State Tournament run at 182 pounds, losing 8-6 to Jefferson’s Aaron Heine. He then worked through the consolation bracket, with two major decision wins, 11-1 over Kiel’s Isaac Vandermeer and 10-0 over Winneconne’s Evan Miller. The third place match was a rematch against Heine and this time, Guthrie pinned him in the second period. He finished his season 22-1. Guthrie placed third at state last year at 182 pounds.
Colton Hush also earned a third place finish at 106 pounds. He pinned Chilton/Hilbert’s Hunter Heller in his quarterfinal match. He then lost 5-1 to Luxemburg-Casco’s Easton Worachek in the semifinal.
He then pinned Nolan Johnson of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren in the consolation semifinals and faced off against Heller once again, this time in the third place match.
The results were pretty similar, as Hush needed only 16 fewer seconds this time to pin Heller. He finished his season 21-2.
Sam Crowley earned the final place for B-W, as he took fifth at 160 pounds. He started with a pin over Freedom’s Reece Manteuffel in the quarterfinals. He then ran into Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles, who defeated him 16-1 (Scoles ended up being State Champion).
Amery’s Walker Ingham defeated Crowley in the consolation semifinals by a 9-2 score. He then won the fifth place match by injury default over Mosinee’s Gage Coppock.
