Mission accomplished for Max Ramberg.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior captured a state championship Saturday after defeating Amery’s Kale Hopke 5-2 in the 195-pound final at the WIAA State Division 2 Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“He’s worked a long time for this,” explained B-W coach Jeff Newton. “He deserves this.”
Ramberg was the 220-pound runner-up last year. Hopke was the defending state champion at 195 pounds.
This was the fourth time the two have wrestled this year with Ramberg winning all four matches. The first two matches went into overtime, with Ramberg winning the final two in regulation.
“Kale’s a hard person to score on, so for Max to get five points shows he had a pretty good day,” Newton said.
Ramberg advanced to the championship thanks to a pin of Darlington/Black Hawk’s Brady Horne in the quarterfinal and then a 5-2 decision over Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias in the semifinals.
He ends his senior season 44-3 and will be continuing his wrestling career at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Ramberg wasn’t the only Blackhawk wrestling for a state title. Colton Hush was wrestling Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley at 113 pounds. Hush brought in a 45-1 record to the final match, but in this match, Spurley was a little better, winning 6-2 and finishing his season 44-0.
“Colton couldn’t hold the kid down,” Newton said. Despite the loss, Newton said, this trip was a great experience for Hush and expects him to make another state trip next year as he is only a sophomore.
Hush advanced to the finals thanks to a 13-0 win over Amery’s Lane Anderson and a 4-1 win over Brillion’s Bob Huntley.
Tyler Fink (39-9) defeated Medford’s Gage Losiewicz in the 132-pound first round, but lost to Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien in the quarterfinals and Tanner Andersen of Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau-Melrose-Mindoro’s in the consolation round. Koenig ended up being the state champion in the weight class, while Andersen took third.
Austin Schmidt (39-13) pinned Marinette’s Josh Walker in the 138-pound first round. Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Taedon Nichols pinned Schmidt in the quarterfinals and then Prairie du Chien’s Drew Hird defeated Schmidt in the consolation round. Nichols took fourth and Hird was sixth.
Hunter Gartmann (35-14) lost to Amery’s Mason Tylee 7-4 in the 145-pound first round while Mason Baribeau (22-14) was pinned by Little Chute’s Matthew Janssen in the 285-pound first round. Janssen was fifh.
“Tyler, Austin, Hunter and Mason gained a lot of valuable experience wrestling at state,” Newton said. “We expect them to have good years next year and get back down there again.”
Besides Ramberg, B-W will also be saying goodbye to Hunter Bonte, Dylan Hanson and Kyle Marty.
Newton believes next year’s team could be strong in the lower to middle weights again, but there will be question marks at 195 and 220 pounds.
