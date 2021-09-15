Since St. Croix Central came into the Middle Border Conference in 2015, it has gone 6-0 against Prescott in football.
The games haven’t been close either with the average score being 46-6.
Yet, 2021 has shown it’s not the Cardinals of the past and unfortunately for Central, the same has adage is holding true. Prescott earned the 25-0 shutout win, sending St. Croix Central to a 1-3 record.
The vaunted SCC running game struggled again. Ethan Boettcher was the leading rusher with only 35 rushing yards. They finished with only 115 yards rushing on 37 attempts.
Prescott meanwhile had 167 yards rushing, aided by Aiden Russell’s 141 with a touchdown.
The Cardinal passing game was effective as well as Grant Stanton completed nine passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Phil Seifert had four receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Boettcher was 1-for-8 for eight yards and an interception for Central.
Central travels to Somerset (1-3 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
Osceola line play wins battle against SCC
Osceola came to Hammond Sept. 3 and won the line play on both sides of the ball and left with a resounding 34-7 win.
“I thought our offensive and defensive lines were aggressive off the ball,” Osceola coach Scott Newton told the Osceola Sun. “The defensive line did a nice job of doing their job, staying low and taking care of their gap. Our second level defenders did a nice job of fighting off blockers and pursuing to the ball.”
The Osceola defense limited Central to 139 yards rushing as Boettcher was the leading rusher with 37 yards on 15 carries.
Osceola went into intermission with a 21-0 halftime lead and any hopes for a comeback were squashed on the opening kickoff as Lucas Sedivy returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.
